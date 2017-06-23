Shark washes up on Bridlington beach

Pictures have emerged of what appears to be a shark washed up on Bridlington beach.

The shark, which is believed to be a small-spotted catshark, was spotted by a teenager on her evening stroll along South Cliff beach.

Millie Fox, 16, of Bridlington, was walking along the South Cliff beach, where the Tidal Waves Festival was taking place, when she caught sight of the creature.

She said: "I was just walking along the beach when I saw it. It was a bit of a shock.

"I was a bit confused, obviously I didn't expect to see something like that. I didn't know what it was. My first thought was to take a a picture and see what anyone else thought."

Numerous reports of sharks being washed up on beaches along the coast of the East Riding have been recorded.

Millie spotted the shark at around 8pm on Friday June 9.

A spokesperson from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust confirmed that it was a small-spotted catshark