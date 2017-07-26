Sharing experiences over a coffee at group

A new support group for families with disabled children has been set up in Bridlington.

Its aim is to provide a regular get-together for parents to chat about problems they have encountered and solutions they have found.

Antonia Taylor set up the Children’s Disabilities Support Group, and its Facebook page attracted more than 140 members in its first week.

She said: “I decided it would be a great idea to set up a network of parents and carers in the East Riding as me and my husband, with disabled children ourselves, have found we’ve been left in the dark about what help we’re entitled to.

“We have also found it difficult to take our disabled children on family days out due to other people’s lack of awareness on mental disabilities.

“Our groups aim is to increase awareness of all disabilities, physical or mental, and to create a friendly and understanding environment where they can feel comfortable with their children.”

The group meets fortnightly at Costa Coffee in King Street and is also planning a family party at St Mark’s Church on August 16.