Seventh heaven for singer Nick

Bridlington singer Nick Tudor is lining up one of the biggest gigs in his 26-year music career.

He has landed the chance to open the show for the resurgent Yorkshire band Shed Seven when they play in York next month.

Singer-songwriter Nick, who has been the frontman for bands The Sonnet and Page 45, said: “I have done hundreds of gigs, some in front of one or two people.

“I’m not usually nervous but I am for this one. With a band with me it would be no problem but for this, it will be just me, my voice, my songs and an acoustic guitar.

“You’ve really got to be on top form.”

“The promoter said it will be a tough audience but I can do this.

“When stuff like this comes along, you have to grab it. It’s massive.”

He will be the support act for Shed Seven at the 600-capacity Fibbers venue in York on Friday, November 17.

Nick said: “Loads of Britpop bands from the mid 90s have fallen by the way side but Shed Seven have come back and had a massive resurgence.”

Nick’s set will feature tracks from his new EP Idle Hands and Idle Minds.

“A lot of people are saying it’s the best stuff I have ever written,” he said.