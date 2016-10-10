Sentimental jewellery stolen in Bridlington burglary

Police are appealing for information after a number of sentimental pieces of jewellery were taken from a Bridlington home.

A signet ring with the initials 'AJR' on the face was stolen as part of the burglary in Queensgate, Bridlington, between 7pm on Saturday, October 8 and 8.30am the following day.

Hand drawn images of the stolen rings

A rear door was forced open and an untidy search was made of the property.

Items stolen included the distinctive 9ct gold signet ring and a 9ct gold ‘jagged-edged’ wedding ring.

The owner did not have any images of the stolen images, but has provided hand drawn images of two stolen rings.

If you believe you have seen these items for sale, or have information about the break-in, please call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 159 9/10/16.