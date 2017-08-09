Send cards to give Eve her best birthday

After a very challenging year, the family of Eve Gascoigne wants Bridlington people to show their support by giving her a birthday to remember.

Eve will be seven on August 28 and a campaign has started on social media to get dozens of cards sent for her to open on her big day.

The last 12 months saw her diagnosed with astroblastoma, a rare brain tumour, and she went to America for proton beam therapy.

The people of Bridlington raised thousands of pounds towards the cost of her treatment in America, before the NHS agreed to fund the therapy across the Atlantic.

Now, they are being asked to buy or make a card which will put a smile on Eve’s face later this month.

On the I Believe In Eve Facebook page, mum Phillipa said: “On the 28th of this month our gorgeous girl turns seven.

“I thought it would be a really nice idea to try and get as many birthday cards as possible for Eve to open. Then I can keep them all in her memory box.

“Get the kids involved and be creative.

“Cards can be dropped off or posted to Reeds Rains or Barclays Bank in Bridlington.”

After returning home from treatment in Florida, Eve is making great progress with her recovery and was able to go back to Martongate School before the summer holidays.

Phillipa posted: “On a different note, Eve has her first MRI scheduled for just after her birthday. Fingers crossed this will show a clear result.

“Thank you for your continued support and love.”