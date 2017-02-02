Security is key, after two-in-one burglaries

Bridlington residents have been told to keep keys out of sight after a spate of two-in-one burglaries in recent weeks.

Police have issued the warning following a number of break-ins where car keys were taken, and a vehicle then stolen from the driveway outside.

A Humberside Police statement said: “Just last week we saw an incident where a burglar forced entry through a window of a property in Bridlington, stole various items of jewellery and car keys then drove off in the victim’s car.

“In this instance the burglar forced their entry into the house, but we have also had incidents where burglars have let themselves in through unlocked doors or windows to steal keys and other valuables.

“These sneak in burglaries sometimes occur whilst the resident is in the property and therefore we urge people to always lock external doors and to close windows whenever you leave a room.

“It takes thieves seconds to pick up keys that have been left out and steal a car.

“So please put your keys safely out of view, especially at night. Never keep keys hung up on the inside of a door or in an obvious place.

“If you do see anything suspicious call us on 101 in a non-emergency or 999 in an emergency or if there is a crime in progress. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”