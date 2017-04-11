Search on for top producers

Small suppliers in the Bridlington area can “bag” a listing at the Co-op as the search for the “Small Producer of the Year” begins.

The community retailer has teamed-up with the Quality Food Awards to launch the second annual search to showcase the quality and innovation of the nation’s smaller, local producers.

The Co-op will work with finalists to help them to get their product in their local store as part of package of benefits designed to provide a boost to smaller businesses.

Sue Wade, Co-op’s category trading manager for local, regional and ethnic foods, said: “We know that food provenance, quality and trust are key for our customers and so we are proud to give local producers pride of place in our stores. It’s exciting to collaborate with smaller producers, it’s their innovation, quality, passion and traditions which ensures that their products are much loved locally.”