Seal pup freed from netting in Flamborough

An adorable seal pup was rescued after he found himself caught in netting at Flamborough.

Teams from the RSPCA, Scarborough Sealife Centre and British Divers Marine Life Rescue worked together to free the seal after he got caught in some blue netting off Selwicks Bay, Flamborough, yesterday (Thursday May 11).

Thankfully the seal only suffered minor injuries so the teams cleaned him up and released him back into the ocean.

Inspector Claire Little, of the RSPCA, tweeted: “With help from @SEALIFEScarboro this little chap was freed from fishing net, treated and released.”