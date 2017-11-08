Sea Breeze is off to London

Bridlington’s Land Train will be making its way to London to take part in the Lord Mayor’s Show.

The land train “Sea Breeze” is usually seen transporting holidaymakers along the promenades of Bridlington – but on November 11 it will be swapping the coast for the capital.

The colourful trains are popular with visitors on the north and south side

It will be one of 144 floats taking part in the prestigious procession which tours the streets of London in a tradition which dates back 802 years to 1215.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, will be joined on the float by guests from across the county.

In addition, Welcome to Yorkshire will be joined once again by Granny Turismo who will be wowing the crowds and keeping everyone entertained.

The show is unlike any other in the world, with over 7,000 participants, 20 bands, 150 horses, hundreds of other carriages, carts, coaches and other vehicles including vintage cars, steam buses, tanks, tractors, ambulances, fire engines, unicycles, steamrollers, giant robots, helicopters, ships, penny farthings, beds and bathtubs.

It sets off from Mansion House at 11am and then returning up the Victoria Embankment at around 1pm.

Sir Gary said: “It’s always a great moment when we unveil our float for the Lord Mayor’s Show as every year we showcase Yorkshire with something new and exciting.

“This year has been a fantastic one for Yorkshire’s coast which featured in our hugely successful garden at Chelsea Flower Show in May.

“The Sea Breeze land train is such a popular event for visitors to Bridlington so it was important to make it an integral part of our float this year.”