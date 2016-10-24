Screws places around victim's car after vandals target home

Vandals strew screws around a man's car wheels after launching an attack on his home.

Police are appealing for information after a stone was used to smash the window's victim on St John's Walk.

The man also reported that screws had been places around his vehicle which was parked outside of the address.

The incident is believed to have happened between 5am and 9:30am on Sunday 16 October.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting crime reference number 2221755.

"Alternatively calls can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."