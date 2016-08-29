Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A driver was left "speechless" as a dog walker pulled out onto a main road while driving a mobility scooter.

Footage shows the brazen pet owner waiting at the junction of Pinfold Lane before pulling out onto busy Martongate.

The driver of the mobility scooter was recorded pulling out onto Martongate as their dog walked alongside

An oncoming is seen having to apply its brakes before the scooter veers off down Pinfold Street.

The driver who filmed the bizarre spectacle today (Monday August 29), said: "I was speechless. I didn't know what to say. You look at it and you can see it's a poor old dog.

"It's fair enough she was in the line of traffic and indicating, but to drag a dog along and across a busy road, there's just no need for it.

"If the dog was left behind it could have been bit by traffic.

The driver pulls out intro traffic

"It's just so irresponsible. She must have broken the law, even if it's just a moral law."

It comes after Bridlington North Ward councillor Thelma Milns called for stricter rules on mobility scooters in the town.

She said: "We have an aging population and some, not all, need scooters to get around.

"They have no awareness of other pavement users and I feel that a speed limit of 4mph should be put in place in the town centre.

A van slows for the scooter driver

"I have had reports of people with children getting nearly knocked over.

"Someone got a broken ankle from being hit by a mobility scooter. I believe that people need better training when purchasing a mobility scooter and remind that from 36-46 of the Highway Code do apply to them."

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Scooter driver takes pooch for walk on main road Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...