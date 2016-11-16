Schools honour the fallen at Remembrance services

Bridlington’s two secondary schools paid their respects to military heroes in moving Remembrance services last Friday.

At Bridlington School, Year eight students and members of the school’s Combined Cadet Force welcomed Old Bridlingtonians and a large number of guests from a six local residential homes.

ABOVE: Oliver Brewis played the Last Post at Bridlington School (PA1645-5a)

During the service, flowers were placed at the Book of Remembrance by Naomi Walkington and Charlie Slater. The book was opened at the page remembering Lance Corporal Mark Thirlwell, the last Bridlington School student to give his life in conflict.

Local author Mike Wilson read extracts from the last letters sent home by another former student of the school, TD Hough, before he lost his life in January 1916, aged 18.

The sixth-form drama group staged a presentation reflecting on the lives torn apart by war and Mark Parker-Randall delivered a thought provoking message, talking about the results of current wars and refugees fleeing conflict.

At Headlands, for the first time, more than 1,000 students gathered for a service which included readings from the student leadership team, wreath laying and a choir.

More than 1,000 students took part in the Headlands service

Headteacher Sarah Bone said: “We are all immensely proud of our school community. We took a risk organising such an event and it really did pay off so many thanks to Rev Matthew Pollard and all the staff, students, and visitors that were involved in helping us remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves for us.”

Director of community David Stamper added: “Every year we mark the day in some way but this year we thought we would try something new. Doing it this way meant that we could share the moment of remembrance together which was very powerful.”

Cadets at Headlands School