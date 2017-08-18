School’s celebration of the arts at Sewerby Hall venue

Bridlington School recently held its annual evening event in the Orangery at Sewerby Hall to showcase the work of its talented students.

Guests were greeted in the grounds with music and song performed by Bridlington students, arranged by the school’s music department.

Great images on display.

The works of art were placed in the Orangery where guests enjoyed the displays created by students.

Head teacher Kate Parker-Randall would like to thank the parents/carers, staff and students for supporting such a fantastic event.

The work of talented students is showcased at the annual event.

The huge variety of objects created by Bridlington School students.