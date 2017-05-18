School run is ‘a nightmare’

Why do drivers think it is OK to ignore the road markings around schools at the start and end of the day?

That’s the question a frustrated Bridlington PCSO has asked, as he fears a child could be seriously injured outside Hilderthorpe School.

Police are concerned about parking outside Hilderthorpe School

PCSO Adrian Clark, who works in the Bridlington South area, said: “It’s a nightmare.

“I get the school, the council and the parents shouting at me, but I am doing my best. The residents round there are sick of it. Everyone is in a rush and nobody pays attention to the rules.

“I can’t be there all the time. If I am not there, they park on the junctions and on the zig-zag lines.

“I speak to people and they say they are worried they will be late but I say ‘would you rather a child gets run over because everyone is in a rush?’.

PCSO Adrian Clark

“One day a child will be knocked over.”

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We have been working with Hilderthorpe School and Humberside Police to monitor the situation of parking and congestion at the site and take action where we can.

“We have recently introduced new ‘no loading’ restrictions at the junction of Shaftesbury Avenue with Rosebery Avenue to discourage parents from parking on the junction and causing visibility and access problems.

“There are double yellow lines down one side of the road along its full length, and ‘School Keep Clear’ markings outside the school.

Anyone parking on any of these risks receiving a penalty charge notice.

“The council’s civil enforcement officers visit school locations, including Hilderthorpe, as part of their routine patrols, however their resources are spread across the area.

“The council believes that any further parking restrictions introduced in the area would greatly impact the residents living there.

“We continue to ask parents and other motorists to please drive and park safely, courteously and legally, and adhere to all waiting restrictions.”

But PCSO Clark said there are problems even when the rules are adhered to.

He added: “Cars can park legally on both sides of Rosebery Avenue, but the gap between them is about 9ft and you need 12ft to get a fire engine through.

“If there is a fire in the street, a fire engine or ambulance isn’t going to be able to get there.”