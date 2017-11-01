School celebrates students’ successes

Headlands School’s annual celebration evenings were again a great success with students, parents and staff all coming together to celebrate the achievements of last year.

Assistant head David Stamper said: “It is always an honour to host these evenings.

Pictured are just some of the students honoured at Headlands Schools celebration evenings.

“It is such a hard task to choose three students for each area as we have very talented students in school with wide ranging skills.

Being able to celebrate their success with their families in an individual and personal way is really nice and I would like to thank our families and the community for their continued support.”

