Scheme to help heroes  is relaunched

Fresh efforts are being made to revive a project which encourages Bridlington businesses to offer discounts to military personnel and veterans.

Cllr Liam Dealtry, who was involved in the original Heroes Welcome launch, is trying to get the scheme back up and running.

He said: “Bridlington Town Council first launched the Heroes Welcome scheme in 2010.

“It was originally thought up by a guy called John Senior from Scarborough.

“It asks for businesses to sign up and offer a discount or upgrade to serving members of the forces or veterans.

“They get a sticker to put in their wondow to show they are part of the scheme and their business appears on the website.

“It doesn’t have to cost the earth, it can be as little as 10p off a cup of tea, but it is a to show appreciation to our forces.”

The scheme has been rolled out in around 60 towns nationally but lost its way in Bridlington in recent years.

So, firms who offer discounts when it first launched, and new companies who want to get on board are being urged to get in touch with Cllr Dealtry through the town council offices.

“I started it off but over time it has gone by the wayside.

“However, it is a great way to show Bridlington gives a warm welcome.

“I’d love to get Bridlington recognised as a ‘forces friendly town’ for going that extra mile.”

Three Bridlington businesses have signed up in the past week, and the project is open to shops, cafes, guest houses and even tradesmen and taxi companies.