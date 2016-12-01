Santa preparing to meet all the Boyes and girls

Father Christmas will again be taking up residence in his grotto on the third floor of Boyes in Bridlington, courtesy of the town’s Lions Club.

He will be there for the first time between noon and 3pm this Saturday and Sunday.

Santa is planning to return at the same times over the following two weekends and then, despite his busy schedule in the countdown to Christmas, he will be in the grotto on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before the big day, again between noon and 3pm.

Bridlington Lions Club would like to thank the manager and staff of Boyes for allowing Santa to meet all those girls and boys who want to make sure they get their requests in before December 25.