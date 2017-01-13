Sandbag collection and road closures on Yorkshire coast

Roads will be closed on the east coast ahead of a predicted tidal surge later today.

North Yorkshire’s coastal residents are being warned to be prepared for high tides and the risk of coastal flooding from 4-4.30pm this afternoon in Sandsend, Whitby and Scarborough.

Stockpiles of sandbags for public use can be found at:-

Staithes - RNLI boathouse and harbour side near fishermen’s store

Sandsend - council car park at the bottom of Lythe Bank and rear of toilet block adjacent to doctor’s surgery

Whitby - Endeavour Wharf adjacent to the old tourist information centre and various locations along Church Street

Scarborough - outside The Sands complex, various locations along Sandside and Foreshore Road and at Scarborough Spa.

Anyone not physically able to collect their own sand bags, should call 01723 232323 for assistance.

The following roads are currently shut:-

Sandsend - A174

Whitby - Pier Road and Church Street

Scarborough - Royal Albert Drive, Sandside, Foreshore Road and the Spa approach road.