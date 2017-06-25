Salt stars in Cloughton 2nds success

Liam Salt smashed Cloughton 2nds to victory in Division Four as they saw off Wold Newton 2nds by 132 runs.

Salt struck 119, which was added to by 66 from Mark Pryce as Cloughton managed 258-5. S Harrison claimed 3-67.

Newton could only reach 126-6 in the reply.

Mark Dring produced a match-winning bowling performance as Heslerton 2nds beat Wykeham 3rds by eight wickets.

Lewis Eustace top scored for Wykeham with 32 as Dring’s 7-22 took them out for 84.

David Bointon (44no) and Jake Sarup (34no) wasted no time in booking the win for Heslerton.

Mulgrave 2nds beat Thornton Dale 2nds by 58 runs.

The Mulgrave batters reached 166-9, Chris Spenceley (60), Scott Kipling (43), Luke Spenceley (30) and leading the way.

Matt Firth and Paul Waring both took three Mulgrave wickets each.

Cameron Fox’s six-wicket haul polished off the day for the victorious Mulgrave side.

Muston 2nds came out on top by 65 runs against Forge Valley 3rds.

Brandon Horsfield’s 5-27 and Dave Meer’s 3-21 took out Valley for just 50.

That was in response to Muston’s 115, which featured 49 from Mark Precious, M Truelove’s 35, 3-2 from D Boyes and Andy Morrell’s 3-32.

Tim Barton’s 40 not out led Scalby 3rds to a 10-wicket win against Scarborough Nomads.

M Arnott had earlier top scored with 35 not out in the Nomads’ achievable tally of 67.

Sherburn 2nds conceded their game against Filey 2nds.

Scalby 2nds remain at the head of Division Two after they saw off Cayton 2nds by 59 runs.

Scalby made 209-6, with Alex White (71), Tom Gregory (41), Gareth Edmunds (32) and Paul Marton (32) taking them forward.

Simon Glave and Darren Jones took two wickets each.

Simon Stubbs and John Crowe hit scores in the 40s to keep Cayton in the game, but Edmunds’ 4-29 and two wickets each for Eddie Hopper and M Buttery brought things to an early conclusion.

Joe Bayes was unlucky to be on the losing side as Ravenscar slipped to defeat against Wykeham 2nds.

Half centuries from Scott Wardman, D Stockhill and Andy Shepherdson, linked with scores in the 30s from Lee Yarrow and G Shannon, led Wykeham to 253-4.

Bayes then struck 97, but 3-24 from Dan Bateson and 2-28 from James Shepherdson slowed Ravenscar sufficiently.

Fylingdales beat Kirkbymoorside by seven wickets.

Andy Bayes (28) hit the only useful score as Kirkby were taken out for 65 by J Jackson’s 4-23 and Barry Heyes’ 3-11.

Jez Underwood 3-37 kept Dales honest, but Mark Estill’s 31 not out was enough to seal the win.

Sewerby 2nds conceded their game against Ganton, while Scarborough 3rds conceded their fixture against Ebberston 2nds.

Muston boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop when they beat Forge Valley 2nds by 34 runs in Division Three.

Andy Burrell posted 80 as Muston reached 140, Alex Glass capturing 4-11.

James Reddish tried to keep Valley in there with 24, but Darren Newland’s 4-39 handed Muston the win.

Seamer 2nds jumped to the top with a seven-wicket success against Cayton 3rds.

S Iqbal and William Wood both scored in the 20s, while A Graham took 4-7 and Dan Jewitt picked up 3-26 in Cayton’s 83.

Jamie Griffin then hit 31 to lead Seamer over the line.

Phillip Ward took 6-9 as Nawton Grange bowled out Scarborough RUFC for 59 in their nine-wicket win.

Neil Ward then hit 21 to clinch victory.

Flamborough had Harry Gunning to thank for their 61-run win against Snainton.

Gunning started his day with a knock of 89, that linked with Marcos Garcia’s 52 to take Flamborough to 189-9.

Ben Norman was the top Snainton bowler with 4-17.

Carl Wilson struck 52 not out and David Hayward an unbeaten 25, but Gunning then bagged 4-28 to complete a tremendous all-round performance.

Pickering 3rds toppled Flixton 3rds by three wickets.

Pete Hill and Carl Sample were in the 30s in Flixton’s 147, Gary Newton claiming 3-26 and L Shepherd 3-27.

C Colley put the pressure on with 3-36, but J Boyes’ 36 and C Hughill’s 32 made sure of the success for Pickering.