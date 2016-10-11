RSPCA award for Hanover

Hanover Housing Association, a housing provider for the over-55’s with estates located across the area including Portland Mews in Bridlington, has won a top RSPCA award.

The company has been awarded the RSPCA’s Silver Community Animal Welfare Footprint for its contribution to improving animal welfare across its estates.

The success is thanks to Hanover’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of its residents by recognising the benefits companion animals and pets can bring to their lives.

Rona Nicholson, deputy chief executive of Hanover, said: “We are absolutely delighted. Research suggests pet ownership can also offer a range of therapeutic and health benefits, including low stress levels and reduced risk of heart attacks and strokes.”