Royal Mail reveals special Christmas stamps for 2016

They may be up there with turkey, eggnog and Slade as a seasonal tradition - every year the Royal Mail issues a set of festive stamps to brighten up the envelopes containing your Christmas cards (or final demands).

And this year the six stamps celebrate some of the best-loved traditions of a UK Christmas - decorating the tree, making a snowman, eating a Christmas pudding, hanging out a stocking, and lighting a Christmas lantern.

And also included is a robin redbreast - a long-held tradition, originally inspired by the red coats worn by postmen in Victorian times when postmen were known as ‘red breasts’

The images on the stamps were crafted by illustrator, Helen Musselwhite. Helen created intricate paper sculptures which were then photographed. She cut the paper by hand and folded the pieces to build the detailed and multi-layered festive scenes.

Royal Mail’s Christmas stamps feature secular and religious imagery in alternate years - Madonna and Child 1st and 2nd Class stamps are available from Post Offices.

The festive stamps are on sale now, available at www.royalmail.com/christmas2016, by phone on 03457 641 641 and in 7,000 Post Offices across the UK.