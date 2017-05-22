Rotary’s grand show of support for Hinge Centre

Bridlington Rotary Club handed over a donation for £1,000 to the town’s Hinge Centre at its meeting last week.

Hinge manager Eve Laird thought she was just going to the Balmoral Hotel to give a talk to Rotarians about the work the centre does in the community.

“It came as a real surprise, I knew nothing about the donation,” said Eve.

“We are very grateful. It was much appreciated, and I had a lovely evening. The Rotary Club are a great group of people.”

Eve is pictured with Rotary Club treasurer Mike Thompson and president John Fisher .

