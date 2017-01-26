Roll up, roll up...staff take on circus fitness challenge

There was plenty of clowning around at staff from a Bridlington business took on a fitness challenge.

But the team from Lloyd Dowson, Chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors had a serious aim - to show their support for the Headlands School Rock Challenge project.

Will Rogerson and Chris Huitt

They headed to the Blast Fitness gym in Brett Street last Wednesday, where owner Steve Tighe had set up a specially-themed circuit training session.

Rock Challenge is a national performing arts competition and the theme for this year’s performances is the circus, so Steve designed a gruelling fitness challenge based around the idea of the big top for his visitors.

Staff from Lloyd Dowson dressed up as colourful clowns and were given tasks including balancing beams and juggling.

Those who took part gained sponsorship for successfully completing the circuit and, combined with staff donations, £1,000 was raised from the event.

Louise Booth

Cathryn Morgan, head of performing arts at Headlands School, said: “We are hugely grateful to Lloyd Dowson for their fundraising support for our Rock Challenge entry and we are delighted they have taken on our ‘circus’ theme and used it to characterise the event

“Rock Challenge is a national dance anddrama competition which allows pupils to experience performing on a big stage with lighting and costumes in front of large audiences.

“It is only with the help of local businesses and organisations that we can fund the project each year and represent our town at a regional level.”

Vanessa Rowbottom, marketing manager at Lloyd Dowson said: “We wanted to be able to support the young people at Headlands School as those taking part in this project will have the opportunity to develop their teamwork and performance skills whilst raising their self esteem.

Staff from Lloyd Dowson at Blast Fitness

“We are extremely grateful to Steve from Blast Fitness for organising this for us.”

And Steve said his team had enjoyed the event too.

“It was really enjoyable to work with the team from Lloyd Dowson and support their fund-raising efforts” he said.

