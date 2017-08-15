Rock on! Have you spotted art yet?

Inspired by a similar idea in Beverley, a group of people in Bridlington are trying to brighten up the town one pebble at a time.

Organiser Louise Friberg, from the Facebook group Bridlington Rocks said: “The idea is for kids to paint pebbles and then hide them for others to find and either re-hide or take home. It’s great fun for adults and kids alike.”

Robbie Saffery with his Free Press pebble

Anyone wanting to take part is advised to buy rocks from DIY shops or garden centres, and not remove them from the beach.

They then decorate them using paints and pens, using whatever design they like, before varnishing to protect them from the weather.

The Bridlington Rocks Facebook group is written on the back of the pebble, and people finding them are encouraged to post photos and re-hide them somewhere suitable - not on private land, near roads or on grassed areas where lawnmowers are used.

Jonathan Cunniff