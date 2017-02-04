Roadworks in the Bridlington area

Here is a list of roadworks around Bridlington at the moment, with the locations, how they are there for and which authority is responsible.

Martongate, delays unlikely, to Feb 13, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Bempton Crescent, delays unlikely, to Feb 3, Yorkshire Water.

Leys Road, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Pembroke Terrace, delays unlikely, to Feb 7, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Cardigan Road, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

New Burlington Road, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Hilderthorpe Road, delays possible, to Feb 2, Yorkshire Water.

B1423/B1254 Hilderthorpe Road, delays likely, to Mar 31 next year, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Havelock Street, delays unlikely, to Mar 9, Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) plc.

Havelock Crescent, delays unlikely, to Mar 9, Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) plc.

Havelock Place,delays unlikely, to Feb 13, Northern powergrid (Yorkshire) plc.

Queensgate Square, delays unlikely, to Feb 16, Northern powergrid (Yorkshire) plc.

South Back Lane, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

High Street, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Westgate, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Scarborough Road roundabout, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Scarborough Crescent, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Harewood Avenue, delays unlikely, to Feb 7, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Fortyfoot, delays unlikely, to Feb 10, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Sewerby Road, delays unlikely, to Feb 10, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

St Mary’s Walk, delays unlikely, to Feb 10, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

St Aidan Road, delays unlikely, to Feb 24, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Queensgate, delays likely, to Feb 10, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Fortyfoot, delays likely, to Feb 27, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Sands Lane, delays unlikely, to Feb 7, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Palace Avenue, delays likely, to Mar 31, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Beck Hill, delays likely, to Mar 31, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Manor Street, delays likely, to Mar 31, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Bridge Street, delays likely, to Mar 31, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

St John Street, delays likely, to Feb 17, BT.

Thanks to East Riding of Yorkshire Council for the info.