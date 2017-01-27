Roadworks in Bridlington

The following is a summary of the roadworks currently going on in Bridlington.

Cardigan Road, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Belvedere Close, delays unlikely, to Jan 30, Northern Gas Networks.

New Burlington Road, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Hilderthorpe Road, delays possible, to Feb 2, Yorkshire Water.

B1423/B1254 Hilderthorpe Road, delays likely, to Mar 31 next year, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Medina Avenue, delays unlikely, to Jan 30, Northern Gas Networks.

Havelock Street, delays unlikely, to Mar 9, Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) plc.

Havelock Crescent, delays unlikely, to Mar 9, Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) plc.

Havelock Place,delays unlikely, to Feb 13, Northern powergrid (Yorkshire) plc.

Queensgate Square, delays unlikely, to Feb 16, Northern powergrid (Yorkshire) plc.

Field Road, delays unlikely, to Jan 30, Yorkshire Water.

St John Street, delays likely, to Feb 17, BT.

South Back Lane, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

High Street, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Westgate, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Scarborough Road South, delays possible, to Jan 30, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Scarborough Road roundabout, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Scarborough Crescent, delays unlikely, to Feb 6, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Harewood Avenue, delays unlikely, to Feb 7, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Fortyfoot, delays unlikely, to Feb 10, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Sewerby Road, delays unlikely, to Feb 10, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

St Mary’s Walk, delays unlikely, to Feb 10, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

St Aidan Road, delays unlikely, to Feb 24, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Queensgate, delays likely, to Feb 10, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Fortyfoot, delays likely, to Feb 27, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Trinity Road, delays unlikely, to Jan 30, East Ridinf of Yorkshire Council.

Sands Lane, delays unlikely, to Feb 7, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Flamborough Road, delays possible, to Jan 27, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Palace Avenue, delays likely, to Mar 31, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Beck Hill, delays likely, to Mar 31, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Manor Street, delays likely, to Mar 31, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Bridge Street, delays likely, to Mar 31, East Riding of Yorkshire Council.