Road closed as fire crews bring down unsafe loose guttering at Scarborough pub

FIRE crews were called to deal with a report of loose cast iron guttering hanging off the roof of a Scarborough pub today.

Crews from Scarborough Fire Station were called to deal with the loose guttering on the third floor outside the Golden Last pub on Eastborough just before 1.30pm this afternoon. (Sun Feb 12)

They used an aerial ladder platform to bring down three 6ft sections of cast iron guttering, which had become unstable and was hanging over a footpath.

Police closed Eastborough outside the Golden Last pub for just under and hour while fire crews dealt with the incident.