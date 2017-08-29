Road closed after A165 lorry crash

A road has closed following a collision between a lorry and a camper van on the A165 coming into Bridlington.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "The A165 between Grindale Lane and Easton Road is currently blocked following the collision between a lorry and a campervan.

"No one has been injured in the collision but the road will remain blocked until all debris can be removed from the carriageway and the vehicles can be recovered."

The crash between the two vehicles occurred on the this morning on the A165 near Bridlington.