Richard’s European road trip

A teenage chef has returned to the heat of the kitchen after a three-week bike ride taking in eight different countries.

Richard Gray, who works at the Martonian Inn, arrived back on Monday lunchtime at the end of a 1,500-mile journey.

Looking back at his route.

He got in the saddle to raise money for Marfan’s Trust, an organisation which supports people with a genetic condition.

His boss Chris Hough’s son Alex has Marfan Syndrome and Richard hopes he has raised more than £2,5000.

“It was great, everything went to plan,” said 18-year-old Richard, who stayed in hostels, B&Bs and at camp sites during his adventure.

He left Bridlington for Hull, took the ferry to Holland and spent a day there.

Richard Gray rides back to the Martonian Inn on Monday lunchtime

Back in the UK, he headed down to London before going back to the continent and cycling through France, Belgium and Holland.

The boat brought him back to Newcastle, where Chris met him, and Richard then pedalled north to Scotland, pasisng through Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Another ferry took him over to Belfast and he biked to Dublin, before yet another trip across the water to Holyhead.

From there he went across Wales and England to Harwich, hopping on another ferry to Holland for the day, before the final leg home.

Richard said: “I liked the ride from Newcastle to Scotland, I hadn’t done it before and it was different. The toughest bit was coming across Wales and back into England.

“I would like to do another one in the future, and probably go further into Europe.”