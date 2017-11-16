Rewarding town’s community heroes

The second Extraordinary People Awards take place at Bridlington Spa tomorrow.
Organised by the Promenades Shopping Centre, the ceremony rewards the town’s community heroes.
The shortlists are:
○ Spirit of Youth Award: Sophie Coates, Amber Todd and Eve Gascoigne
○ Charity Fundraiser of the Year Award: Joshua Beasley, David Stamper (and the Tour de Bridlington Team) and Angela Langton
○ Volunteer of the Year Award: Carole Beilby, Mark and Rebecca Howley and The Hinge Centre
○ Coastal Hero Award: RNLI lifeguards, Holderness Fishing Industry Group and Bridlington Harbour Commissioners
○ Community Local Hero Award: Liam Dealtry, Andy Stockdale and Rosemary Wood and Bridlington Health Trainers
○ Shaping the Future Award: John Gibson MBE, Stuart Hicken and Sarah Bone
○ Business, Tourism and Arts Award: Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Park, Baron Shellfish and East Riding of Yorkshire Council Tourism Services
