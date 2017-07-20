‘Residents need reassurance following armed robbery’

A Hunmanby councillor has said her constituents are losing confidence in the police after a second major incident in the town in as many weeks.

An armed robbery took place at Hunmanby Post Office on Saturday at 9.39am when a man threatened staff and made off with approximately £350.

This follows another incident on Sunday June 30 at 1.30am when a JCB was used to rip a cash machine from the Cooperative store.

Cllr Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff believes the community is in need of reassurance that everything is being done to find the culprits.

She said: “It is very concerning for the village that there have been two attacks on public buildings within a couple of weeks. Hunmanby is a small village and people are worried. Why have they picked here?

"There are a lot of vulnerable people here and these attacks are not just on the businesses, but on the community who use them too.”

Post Office staff were left shaken but unharmed from the robbery by a man, thought to be in his 20’s, wearing a hat and scarf.

He was seen to get into the driver’s side of a grey Nissan car, possibly a Micra or Qashqai, and drive off in the direction of Bridlington. Anyone with information which may help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 12170123935.

Meanwhile a 44-year-old man from Hull was arrested on the night of Sunday July 2 in regards to the cash machine theft. He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 12170114150.

Inspector Andy Short, of North Yorkshire Police, said:“Criminals often target small villages and their businesses thinking that they are an easy target.

“These awful crimes can have a huge impact on the victims, their families and the local community. A man was arrested very quickly in connection with the theft of the cash machine from the Cooperative Store.

“Residents should be reassured that plain-clothed and uniformed officers have been patrolling, and will continue to patrol, the area as part of their usual duties.

“They should also know that North Yorkshire Police will leave no stone unturned in bringing these offenders to justice. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the community who have already come forward with information.

"Anyone who thinks they might have any further information which could help us with the investigations should call us on 101.”