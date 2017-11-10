Repairs ongoing as Flamborough Road remains closed

Flamborough Road remains closed after a water main burst yesterday.

The B1255 is expected to open tomorrow and a diversion is currently in place.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We have closed Flamborough Road (B1255) whilst we carry out emergency repair work to a burst water main.

"A traffic diversion route is also in place and as soon as the road is backfilled we will fully re-open it which is anticipated to be by close of play tomorrow (Saturday).

"Water supply has been restored to those few homes affected and we would like to apologise for the disruption caused.”