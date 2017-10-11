Remembering Jayne and Stig 10 years on

Ten years on from the death of a Bridlington woman and her nephew on the M62, their friends and family will hold a memorial walk to raise money for a road safety charity.

Jayne Shaw and Stephen Parkhouse, who was known as Stig, were killed when a lorry hit their car on the slip road at the junction with the M18.

Members have sponsor forms for anyone who wants to help them raise money for Brake, and they will be carrying collection buckets when they set off on their walk on Saturday, October 21.

Stephen was just 17 when he was killed in the accident. A former Bridlington School pupil, he was in the second year of a joinery course at college.

His auntie, Jayne, who lived on Havelock Crescent, was 36.

Their family completed the same walk, from Flamborough Lighthouse to a memorial bench for Stephen overlooking Bridlington South Beach, to mark the first anniversary of the pair’s death in 2008.

On that occasion, they raised £1,220 each for Brake and the Bridlington branch of Cruse Bereavement. Now, they will retrace the route on the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, with younger members of the family joining the group at the Ship Inn at Sewerby for the second half of the journey.

They are also holding a fund-raiser the following day at the Londesborough in West Street, with raffles, tombolas and stalls.

Jayne and Stephen had been on their way to Rotherham to see Jayne’s daughter Kelly, who had a baby three weeks earlier. They were with Jayne’s son Jamie, who survived the accident. Another motorist, David Goodridge, 52, from near Lincoln, also died in the crash near Goole.