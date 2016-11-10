Regeneration boss expects ‘new and exciting use’ for legion site

The man at the helm of Bridlington’s regeneration has said he is keen to see who is interested the former Royal British Legion site.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is looking for expressions of interest for the site in Hilderthorpe Road.

Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, said: “The Bridlington Area Action Plan encourages mixed-use development throughout the area of Burlington Parade, of which the former Royal British Legion site is part, and we would expect that this area will attract expressions of interest that include residential, leisure, commercial and possibly retail proposals.

“It will be very interesting to see what interest does come forward in the next few weeks, and how this will help create a new and exciting use on the first of the Burlington Parade sites to be offered.”

The closing date is December 14