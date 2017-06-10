Red House open day fun for visitors

A Bridlington care home is set to host an open wellbeing day to support the care of older people in the community.

Red House care home will provide a day of fun activities for the community tomorrow (Friday 16 June) between 10am and 4pm with specialist sessions for older people and those with dementia as well as expert advice on care and nutrition.

Visitors to Red House, which is operated by Hica Group, will also have the opportunity look around its communal areas and show bedrooms.

There will be plenty of activities including a gentle exercise class, a boccia tournament, an afternoon in the Red House ‘pub’ reminiscence pod and tea and cakes in the garden.

Red House manager Leah Davies said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the community to Red House. We will be offering free Oomph! wellness sessions for older visitors to enjoy.”