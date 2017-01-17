Record production at Muntons plant

Staff at Muntons’ Jewison Lane malting plant are celebrating after breaking through the 100,000-tonne barrier for the first time.

The company has revealed that 102,922 tonnes of malt were produced at the Bridlington-based site.

When the plant was first built at Bridlington in 1964, it had a capacity of just 45,000 tonnes and was ideally situated to serve the needs of the UK’s northern breweries and the Scottish distilleries.

Investment in the 1990s in two planned phases lifted Bridlington’s capacity to 84,000 tonnes, still some way off the 100,000-tonne barrier.

Subsequent investments have been targeted towards working smarter, allowing greater throughput and improved levels of malt quality, and it is these minor changes that have seen output increase to a record level.

Guy Newsam, Muntons general manager malt production, said: “In 2016 the maltings at Bridlington made a total of 102,922 tonnes of malt, which is a new high for the plant and is the result of great teamwork.

“We have continued to invest in keeping the maltings at the forefront of modern malting technology which, coupled with the team capitalising on opportunities new barley varieties offer, has meant we have surpassed previous production output levels, while maintaining our key focus on our customers’ quality needs.”

In addition to the Bridlington maltings plant, Muntons also produces malt at Stowmarket, Suffolk.