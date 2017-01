Friday the 13th was unlucky if you are not a fan of the winter weather, as Bridlington woke up to a covering of snow.

After a dusting overnight, a heavier flurry fell from 7am, leading to attractive scenes across the area, but difficult driving conditions.

Snow in Bridlington

Bus company EYMS is reporting delays of up to half-an-hour on some of its services, although Bridlington town centre services are not as badly affected.

The B1249 is closed in both directions at Langtoft after a crash.