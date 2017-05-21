Raising Aspirations: University Why Me?

Bridlington School Year 8 students attended three workshops provided by the Universities of Hull, York and York St John as part of their work with Yorkshire Coast Schools.

The students learnt interview techniques and how to conduct themselves at an interview and impress the interviewer.

The university workshops gave the pupils an insight into what is out there for them.

A further session gave the students an idea of what university life is like, including the many and varied societies that are available to join.

Finally, they were shown the wide variety of courses available at University and played a game of Courses Bingo.

The whole event gave the students an insight into what is out there for them to do, at this crucial time when options are made and GCSE courses about to start in Year 9.

