Rail station car park safety given big tick

The Bridlington Railway station car park has retained its Park Mark accreditation after being assessed by the British Parking Association.

The station is one of 38 stations across the Northern network which have passed the assessment process.

A Park Mark is awarded to parking facilities that pass a rigorous risk assessment conducted by the police and the association.

The assessments include management and maintenance of the facility, ensuring that there are appropriate levels of surveillance, lighting, signage and cleanliness.

Car parks with the Park Mark award can use signage featuring the distinctive Park Mark tick, so that drivers know exactly where to go for safer parking.

Phil Taylor, North Eastern area manager for the scheme said: “The Bridlington Railway Station car park was very recently awarded Safer Parking status again having reached the standards set by the Scheme. The car park has held this status since 2010.

“You just need to look around the car park to see the things which make it such a good example.

“The boundaries, lighting, vehicle layout and signage are clear for all their customers to see. The car parks are always clean and tidy.”

Stephen Green, Northern’s travel integration and accessibility manager, said: “Safety is priority for Northern and whether our customers are in a car park, at a station, on a platform or on a train we want them to be safe, and feel safe.”