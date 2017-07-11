Quick connections offer to rural pubs

Village pubs in the Bridlington and district area are being offered free wireless internet connections for use in their public areas for customers and staff as part of a ‘Connecting Communities’ campaign by Quickline Communications.

Quickline, which is based in Hessle, has expanded into rural parts of the East Riding with a new transmitter at Carnaby.

The company can now provide superfast wireless broadband covering a 10-mile radius of the industrial estate.

Quickline’s installation of a new wireless internet mast offers businesses an alternative telecoms provider with connection speeds of up to 70Mbps.

Zoe Burdass, landlady of St Quintin Arms in Harpham, is delighted with her connection following a failed service via traditional telecoms.

She said “I heard about Quickline just over a year ago and they confirmed they had coverage in this area already.

“I would say 90% of our customers use smart devices in the pub and guest rooms and they can now use the wi-fi freely without being disconnected or experiencing any buffering and interruptions. Quickline offers a fantastic service and their support team is always on hand should we need it.”

Hayley Silvester, head of sales at Quickline, said: “Villagers who work from home can visit the pub to catch up on their emails and search the internet while enjoying a drink or a bite to eat.

“We are able to support rural life and thousands of our customers can now work from home and run businesses in the countryside.”