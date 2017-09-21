Quad bike and tools taken from village farm

High value items, including a quad bike, were stolen during an overnight raid on a village farm,.

A workshop at the property in Buckton was burgled between 6.30pm last Tuesday and 8am the following day.

Police said the items stolen were a blue and white Polaris Outlaw 50 quad bike, a red Arctic Cat 250 quad bike, two Stihl leaf blowers, two Stihl chainsaws, a Stihl still saw, a Milwaki battery drill and a Malwaki impact gun.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 82 of September 20.