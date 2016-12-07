Pudsey’s £63k for the Hinge

Pudsey Bear and his pals have come up trumps to help a Bridlington project.

The Hinge Centre has been awarded more than £63,000 from the BBC Children in Need appeal, which will help to extend its services for the next three years.

Thanks to the grant, youngsters from the Havenfield estate in Bridlington will be able to enjoy after-school sessions and trips to inspire them.

Centre manager Eve Laird said: “We had an after-school club that ended in 2015 when the previous funding ended and for all of this year, we have had to run a skeleton project really.

“This money will allow us to get the service up and running properly again.

“The main bulk of the money will allow us to employ a new youth inclusion worker, a post for 26 hours per week, which we have already advertised for.”

This year’s Children In Need television appeal raised more than £46million for organisations around the UK.

The Hinge Centre, which is based in Field Road in Bridlington, runs a host of services including benefit and welfare support, job club, after-school clubs, holiday clubs, art for health, independent living, community support and resettlement support.

Eve said the project relied on external grants to be able to keep itself running.

The Children In Need sum of £63,195 will allow the extra services to begin early in the new year.

She added: “We have had Children In Need grants before and we really appreciate it.

“The funding goes to the front line and all the money they provide us with will fund a salary and contribute towards the costs of the events we run.

“The target is to get children involved with positive experiences.

“For the first time, we are going to be able to take children on trips, to places like Yorkshire Wildlife Park, The Deep, Eureka and the museums in Hull.

“We can also take groups to places closer to home like Sewerby Hall, the fire station and the police station and run sessions at the The Priory Rooms.

“We are also looking to organise a show by a children’s entertainer. We want to ensure all our local kids get to experience sessions and activities which many children are able to take for granted.”

Some of the older children involved in the project will be able to help with planninbg the activities and trips

Eve said: “A big element will be peer mentoring.

“We want the older kids to get involved with helping the younger kids, making decisions and organising the events.”