Pub up for sale at £425,000

Licensed and leisure property specialists Everard Cole is marketing the Red Lion pub in Driffield.

The Red Lion is on the corner of Middle Street North and Church Lane, adjacent to All Saints Church, in the centre of Driffield.

An additional property is also attached to the pub offering the chance to divide from the pub to create a separate property and the freehold is now available for offers in the region of £425,000.

Everard Cole director Jon Heald said: “Driffield is a very popular town.

“The Red Lion is a very attractive and spacious property with a number of separate income streams and enormous potential to improve trade.

“The pub offers an ideal opportunity for a pub/restaurant operator looking to enter or expand into the freehold pub market. We are expecting a lot of interest in this pub.”