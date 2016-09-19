The manager of a Bridlington pub who was unable to tell council officers where he had bought his gin from has appeared before magistrates.

Manager Kevin Rolls appeared alongside director of the New Inn (Bridlington) Ltd, Gavin Geraghty, at Beverley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 14 where they both pleaded guilty to one offence under the The Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.

The court heard how officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s food standards team made a routine visit to the pub in July 2015 to carry out spot checks.

The results of samples taken from the Gordon’s Gin stock confirmed the product being sold was not genuine Gordon’s Gin produced for sale in the UK or Europe.

Further investigations revealed that Rolls had purchased stock without any record from who or where it was supplied, neglecting his duties regarding traceability requirements under the regulations.

The company was fined £1,000 and have to pay prosecution costs of £950 and a victim surcharge of £100.

Rolls was fined £400 as well as paying costs of £950 and victim surcharge of £40.

Andrew Buxton, food services manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The council takes its duty to protect the health of consumers very seriously and is also keen to prevent misleading and fraudulent claims being made to the detriment of legitimate businesses.

“It is important that the owners of food businesses understand that food service officers will not shy away from taking formal action where necessary and appropriate

“As in this case, this may include prosecution of both those involved in the day-to-day management of the business and business owners, be they individuals, partnerships or a company.”