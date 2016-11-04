Property of the Week – Nicholas Belt Estate Agency

A self-contained apartment located on the first floor. Just two apartments in this semi detached property.

Located in the renowned and prime residential location – ‘The Avenues’ on the north side of Bridlington.

First Avenue, Bridlington - �99,950.

The apartment is situated approximately 130 metres from the north beach, walks along the promenade, and convenient for the town.

The property comprises private entrance, staircase to first floor, spacious front facing lounge with side sea views, spacious fitted kitchen with range of base and wall units, stainless steel sink unit, plumbing for washing machine, wall mounted Worcester gas central heating combination boiler.

The kitchen has side sea views, two double bedrooms, (bedroom one with fitted wardrobes) White bathroom suite of panelled bath with shower over, wash hand basin and separate w.c, gas central heating, uPVC double glazing.

To the front of the property is a designated forecourt parking area.

The property is leasehold. The owner also is a joint Freeholder of the property with the vendor of the ground floor apartment.

There is an option to purchase the garage for an additional £8,000 if required. No onward chain.

Well worth inspection. EPC rating C.

Why not visit Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd’s website at www.beltsestateagents.co.uk to find out more about this property and more like it?

Alternatively, pop into the Prospect Street office or call 01262 672253.