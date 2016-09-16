Property: Main Street, Buckton, £359,950

A stunning south facing family residence occupying a substantial plot in an elevated position in the picturesque village of Buckton.

Bursting with rustic charm, this beautiful country home offers spacious accommodation to include four reception rooms, a bona fide bespoke farmhouse kitchen, a shower room, three double bedrooms and family bathroom.

The kitchen includes a front facing wooden framed window and two UPVC double glazed windows to the rear, open beamed ceiling, tiled flooring, feature brick recess housing aga, range of base units with granite and wood work surfaces, Belfast sink, power points and space for a fridge and freezer.

With exposed stone and brickwork and openbeamed ceilings in every room, the property’s characterful elegance is only part of its appeal.

Externally an upward sloping drive leads to wrought iron gates which open onto the extensive and private lawned gardens with lovely country views. Numerous vehicles can be accommodated on the blocked paved driveway and within a carport which adjoins the independent south facing two storey outbuilding. Currently used as a games room with utility area, this has power, lighting, internet connection, under floor heating and plumbing and could be converted into an independent living area or annex.

The ground floor has UPVC double glazed windows and double opening doors to the front, utility area with space for a washer/dryer, sink and drainer unit, door to a WC and stairs leading to first floor which is fully boarded with power, lighting and a window to the side.

Contact Hunters Bridlington Branch on 01262 674252 for more details.

