Postmen in a flap over seagull attacks

Thousands of postmen are bitten by dogs on their rounds every year in Britain, but there is a new threat to deliveries in Bridlington – seagulls!

The Royal Mail has confirmed that their staff have been attacked by birds as they tried to work in two separate parts of the town.

One of the streets affected, Belvedere Parade, is on the seafront, but the other is three miles away near the top of Bempton Lane.

Denying a rumour that some posties had been forced to wear helmets for protection on their rounds, a Royal Mail spokeswoman said nesting gulls were making this time of year difficult.

She said: “Royal Mail has been unable to deliver on some occasions recently to addresses in Alton Road and Belvedere Parade due to swooping attacks by seagulls.

“These kinds of attacks do occur at this time of year as the gulls are nesting and rearing their chicks.

“Postmen are attempting to deliver to customers every day and we apologise if any customer has been affected by this.

“The safety of our people is paramount to Royal Mail and these swooping attacks made it difficult for the postmen to carry out their deliveries.

“Any customer who has a concern about their mail delivery can contact Royal Mail Customer Services on 03457 740740.”

If postmen are not able to get to an address, mail is taken back to the sorting office and staff will try again the next day.