Post office set to reopen

A bigger, better post office with longer opening hours and more services reopens in Bridlington tomorrow.

The revamped premises in Marton Road will be around four times bigger than the previous branch and will be part of a One Stop shop.

And regular customers will also welcome news that discussions have started about increasing the parking area outside the post office.

Nathan Selvachandran, director of Marton Road Stores said: “The site has increased a great deal and we have taken on six extra members of staff in total.

“Hopefully, if business goes well, we will be able to add to this in the next 12 or 18 months.

“It will be four times the size of the original building

“There used to be a driveway leading up to two garages at the back and we have extended into that space.”

The post office has been closed for a fortnight while work has been carried out, and with the nearby Sandsacre post office still closed and its future unclear, Mr Selvachandran said he is expecting to be busy.

He added: “We have been upgraded to a main post office, so we will be able to do a bit more for people coming in, which is great because we are the only post office open on this side of Bridlington.

“People in the local area say they can’t wait, they are looking forward to it.

“There is quite an elderly population in the area, so for them we can be a bit of a lifeline.”

Parking has been a long-term issue outside the parade of shops on Marton Road, which is also home to a fish and chip shop, hairdressing salon and a pharmacy, but Mr Selvachandranis working on a solution.

“We have spoken to the deputy mayor (Coun Malcolm Milns) about trying to get the grass verge turned into extra car parking bays,” he said.

The post office will stay open on Saturday afternoons and there will also be a counter in the supermarket, offering basic services, while the main post office is closed.

The One Shop will be open from 6am to 10pm each day.

There will be a grand opening for the post office on Saturday, November 26, featuring special guest Jean Wilson.

She is better known as the Bee Lady of Hull, and despite being in her 90s regularly find-raises for Age UK.

She won a Pride of Britian Award three years ago for her dedicated efforts and money raised at the grand opening will be given to her to boost her total.

There are plans for a bouncy castle outside and other family activities.