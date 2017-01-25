Town will be transformed, says Sir Greg

Bridlington’s MP has said the £3.5million set aside to fund the next stage of the town’s marina proves that all parties involved are committed to the project.

Sir Greg Knight broke the news on Monday lunchtime and said: “It shows that the Government is clearly backing Bridlington.”

As is the modern way in politics, he announced the bid had been successful on Twitter, saying: ‘Good news. Further funding today for East Yorkshire, with flood protection for Pocklington and cash for Bridlington harbour and marina development.’

He later told the Free Press: “I’m delighted. This issue has been hanging around now for so long, I’m sure many residents will only believe it when they see it.

“But this time we do mean business and we are one step closer to this becoming a reality. It is great news for Bridlington.

Sir Greg said the marina could have huge benefits to Bridlington’s economy all year round.

He added: “My father used to have a boat and he had quite a few friends who would go to a marina, keep their boats their for the whole year and support the local economy.

“There are many people who have never thought of visiting Bridlington who will decide to pay a visit when the marina is up and running and it will transform the town.”

The money for Bridlington was part of a £23.7m package received by the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership for schemes around the region.

Its chair Barry Dodd CBE said: “We welcome this additional investment which will be put to vital projects to help unlock our economy by creating thousands of new jobs, homes and attracting new private sector investment.”