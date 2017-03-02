Town’s plan to honour all veterans

A new memorial stone will be laid near Bridlington’s war memorial to remember veterans who have served in the emergency services and other public organisations.

The town council has approved the idea and is waiting for quotes before getting the stone put in place later this year.

The mayor, Cllr Liam Dealtry, has been behind the idea. He said:“It would be for everyone that has served for the Queen – police, fire brigade, the prison service.

“It is so people can remember those people and the public service they have done.

“The organisations are part of our Remembrance Parade each year but there isn’t a memorial for them in this area.

“It think this is well overdue. We have all lost friends who have served.”

The black granite stone will have “Veterans – honouring all who have served” in gold lettering.

There are also plans for an extra flagpole to be installed in the gardens, so the Police Federation could fly their flag on National Police Memorial Day, for example.

Cllr Dealtry added: “It would be for anyone who wants to remember friends or relatives and to recognise that public service plays such a big part in people’s lives.

“It is an American idea. They like to look after their non-military veterans.

“I want to make sure these people who have served in the public sector, have somewhere for people to go to remember them.”